Saint-Joseph students master tandem canoe skills

All grade 9 to 12 students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) recently completed the Basic Tandem Canoe Skills program from Paddle Canada. The certification program was offered over two years! Saint-Joseph student and teachers are now qualified and ready to paddle the many rivers and lakes of Northern Ontario and to camp along the lakeshore.
Many thanks to the Naturally Superior team for offering the certification sessions. Congratulations to students and teachers.
