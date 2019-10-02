From the Branch – October 2

Yes, October has arrived and the first thought is POPPY so get ready and contact Comrade Larry Harvey to see what you can do to make this Campaign a success so the Poppy Fund will get a good boost to help any veteran in need. The Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies here and in Hawk Junction are on the agenda so make sure you attend the membership meeting to get informed about the places and times to attend them.

The closing of tenders for the lift has happened.Michael Moore Construction of Sault Ste Marie has been awarded the tender, and we will soon find out when construction will start and then THINGS will HAPPEN. Then the Legion will be ready for everyone Young, OLD and handicapped.

75 years ago things were still pretty tough for the allies and especially the Canadians who had to liberate Overloon, Tilburg and s”Hertogenbosch in southern Holland. They had many casualties. There was the Battle of the Bulge and the clearing of the west bank of the Rhine. Those days were not good days for the troops but also the civilian population of ALL of Europe from France right through to the USSR. Most people had to endure hardship, hunger and the possibilities of being killed by all the hardware being dropped like the cities of Arnhem and Nijmegen by bombers who did not read their map right and the center of the latter was flattened.

John and Peter both had a newspaper route after school. One day there was a terrible rain. So Peter decided that he was not going to do his route.

John thought that was wrong. but Peter said “So what?”

Later, Peter met John, who was soaked and asked him, “Did you deliver your papers?” John said “NO, but I went around to all my customers and told them that because of the rain they would NOT get their paper today!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.