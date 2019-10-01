Sault College Comes Together in Support of Orange Shirt Day

As part of Orange Shirt Day, Sault College staff and students along with community supporters joined together in the spirit of reconciliation to honour residential school survivors and remember those who did not make it back home to their family.

Taking place in Enji Maawnjiding, the “Where We Gather” Indigenous Centre, guests heard powerful stories from residential school survivor Barbara Nolan.

“Today and every day we encourage everyone to reflect on the important history and legacy of residential schools. Through days like Orange Shirt Day, we’re able to hear stories from those most impacted by residential schools,” said Dr. Ron Common, President Sault College. “These experiences not only help us to learn and grow, but also allow us to teach others so together we can continue to move along a journey of healing and reconciliation.”

Sault College offers an open and inviting learning environment and strives to foster an appreciation and understanding of the histories, languages, cultures and traditions of Indigenous peoples. The College is proud to offer events in support of Indigenous education and takes great pride in this work. Through this education, we’re remaining an active participant in raising awareness and helping to shape both the current generation and generations to come.

About Sault College

The vision of Sault College is to provide a transformative life experience through empowering those who study with us to think and learn in progressive, innovative ways, including those we have not yet imagined. Sault College grants Ontario College certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas, graduate certificates, and degrees to its graduates. The College is the largest deliverer of apprenticeship training in all of Northern Ontario. Sault College has a significant economic impact on the community, with spin-offs in excess of $158 million. Over $1.8 million dollars in scholarships, bursaries and awards are distributed annually to students at the College. Located on the border to the United States and situated in the middle of three of the largest Great Lakes on the planet, in the traditional territory of the Anishnaabe, Sault College is one of 24 publicly-funded colleges in the province of Ontario.