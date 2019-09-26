Copper Thieves

On September 24, 2019, members of the Superior East and East Algoma Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of copper wire thefts from two Bell tower sites along Highway 129.

Thefts from towers located near Flame Lake and Aubrey Falls occurred during the afternoon hours of September 21, 2019. Approximately $20000 worth of copper was taken from each site and approximately $80000 worth of damage was done to the Flame Lake site.

Further to this, on September 22, 2019, at approximately 8:05 a.m., security guards at the Alamos Gold Mine near Dubreuilville, Ontario, observed two Caucasian males, approximately 30 years old, running away from the scrap metal heap. The two suspects left the scene in a white Toyota pickup truck towing a utility trailer. It was estimated that $50000 – $60000 worth of copper had been stolen from the site.

Since mid-June 2019, there have been at least six significant copper thefts from remote locations throughout the Superior East area. Some of these areas have been struck more than once.

