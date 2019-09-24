Tuesday Morning News – September 24

Weather – Clearing. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 13.

News Tidbits – If you are making plans for the weekend… Don’t forget the Legion Hall this weekend. A fun-filled evening is planned, featuring A Whole Lotta Cash and Dantina Duo! Tickets are available at the door.