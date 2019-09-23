CF Ontario Announces the 2019 Recipient of the Award for Excellence in Innovation

Community Futures Ontario (CF Ontario) is pleased to announce Northeast Superior Regional Broadband Network (NSRBN) as recipient of the Award for Excellence in Innovation honoured at the 26thAnnual CF Ontario Conference in London, Ontario (this year held in partnership with EconoUs).

Northeast Superior Regional Broadband Network (NSRBN), recognizes that access to adequate and affordable broadband is essential to supporting current entrepreneurs, businesses and investments already made in the region.

Formed in 2017, with representatives from participating First Nations, and Municipalities and Economic Development Organizations in the Region – the group is focused on building a broadband network in every community to improve economic growth, resiliency and improved access to health and education services. The long-term benefits include giving business access to global markets; increasing visibility through innovative marketing, access to online education, invigorating youth retention and attraction strategies.

To the Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation, congratulations!

The Community Futures Program is a Canadian government-funded program facilitating rural economic development. Each year, they recognize excellence in three categories: Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovation, and Community Economic Development.