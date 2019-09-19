Sault OPP warn of increased Meth Presence in Ontario

The Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Rankin Police Service and the Anishinabek Police Service would like to inform the public that police have identified the increase in the use, trafficking, importation and production of Methamphetamine (meth) in Ontario.

With the expected increase in growth due to its accessibility and demand, police understand the serious impact methamphetamine may have in our community’s safety.

Police advise with the increase of Methamphetamine use, communities will tend to see an increase in violent and property crime, the building of laboratories (labs) and criminal activity.

Police wish to educate our communities on the indicators of methamphetamine labs and want to remind the public about the dangers surrounding meth labs.

The following information may assist you in identifying labs within your community.

Occupants appear unfriendly, secretive and avoid neighbour interactions

Occupants attend for short time periods and at odd hours

Garbage contains chemical containers, glassware or bags full of soil or garbage is never put out

Numerous security cameras that may appear excessive

Chemical odours

Chemical dumping grounds on or near premises (burn pits or dead spots on lawn)

Odd items including equipment, glassware or chemical drums

Dangers of a meth lab

Fire or explosion

Harmful fumes and chemical exposure

Environmental damage and waste

Increased criminal activity

“Building stronger and safer communities remains a priority and with the public’s assistance we can achieve this together” Acting Staff Sergeant Manuela Byrnes

Any person with information regarding the above information should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com or download the P3 APP where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.