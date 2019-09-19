Proper funding for long-term care, not cuts, protects seniors with dementia: NDP

The Ontario NDP critic for Seniors, Joel Harden, and the critic for Long-Term Care, Teresa Armstrong, released this joint statement following the Ford government’s announcement on safety for seniors living with dementia:

“Doug Ford’s cuts are hurting Ontario seniors. Ford is ripping more than $34 million from the province’s long-term care sector. He’s hiking resident co-pays while his cuts force long-term care homes to lay off staff. His cuts are diminishing the quality of care for seniors, many of them living with dementia.

Support for initiatives like Finding Your Way, which help keep seniors living with dementia from wandering off, are welcome, but the government must reverse its long-term care cuts to ensure vulnerable seniors stay safe.

Trained, caring staff in long-term care homes keep seniors from wandering, while Ford’s cuts will result in seniors getting less attention and less one-one-one support.”