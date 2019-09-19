Foggy weather Postpones the The Ninety Nines

Foggy weather has postponed the The Ninety Nines, an international women’s pilot organization that are flying an Air Rally from Collingwood to Thunder Bay. 11 aircraft and 25 women are expected on this air rally.

Wawa was to be the second fuel stop in a trip beginning in Collingwood. They had planned to overnight in Wawa, and continuing on tomorrow to Thunder Bay for a day of touring Saturday including the Terry Fox Lookout and Hillcrest Park, Wilderness North Seaplane Tour, Tour of Old Fort William, and even scheduling in sailing Lake Superior in the evening.

The Gold Cup Air Rally was the brainchild of two First Canadian Chapter 99s who had participated in Air Races in the U.S. and found racing very competitive and hard on the aircraft. They started the 99s Canadian Gold Cup Air Rally in 2000. They explain that this rally is not a race. The only competitive part in this daytime Visual Flight Rules condition flight (VFR) is based on challenges such as aviation-related questions, ground photos, calculation of fuel consumption, spot landing and more.

Wawa-news spoke with Mary Norman who explained that they were all waiting for the weather to clear in Killarney. Hopefully, they will be able to stop in Wawa on their way through to Thunder Bay tomorrow. Wawa-news will update when more information is available.