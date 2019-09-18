Statement by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott

Today, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, released the following statement:

“In light of the growing evidence, I have become increasingly concerned about the prevalence and possible health consequences of vaping, particularly as they affect our youth. At the same time, it has become abundantly clear that we do not have access to sufficient data and information to understand the potential scope of this issue.

For this reason, and as a first step toward identifying solutions that meaningfully respond to this emerging issue, I am issuing a Minister’s Order under section 77.7.1 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, which will require public hospitals in Ontario to provide the Chief Medical Officer of Health with statistical, non-identifying information related to incidences of vaping-related severe pulmonary disease.

This information, not previously available to the Ministry of Health, will be critical as we continue to engage with leading experts to identify evidence-based solutions that protect our youth from the potential dangers of vaping.”

SOURCE – Ministry of Health