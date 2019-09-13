Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic to hold Grand Opening September 20

The Grand Opening Ceremonies for the Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is scheduled for September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am est – 12:00 pm est in White River, ON and 2:00 pm est – 4:00 pm est in Pic Mobert, ON

Dignitaries will join, the staff and board of the Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, in celebration of the delivery of primary health care to residents of White River and Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert First Nation).

This is an exciting new joint venture between the communities. This model of care uses a multidisciplinary team approach. The Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic will strive to meet the health care needs of both communities as well as develop wellness programs to meet those needs.

Nurse Practitioners play an essential role in the healthcare system. Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinics are designed to improve access to primary care and reduce the number of patients without a healthcare provider. According to the Nurse Practitioner Association of Ontario, current data suggests Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinics provide care that exceeds provincial standards in a highly cost-effective manner, with improved patient outcomes and very high patient satisfaction.

Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinics provide the same comprehensive family healthcare as other family practice models. Nurse Practitioners and Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinics are a solution to easing the burden on the healthcare system and working towards ending hallway healthcare. The Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is working to improve public access to high-quality primary care.