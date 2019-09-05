OPP Respond to theft of motor vehicle in Awares Township

On September 3, 2019 at approximately 3:50 a.m. members from Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of a motor vehicle in Aweres Township, Ontario.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 17, Aweres Twp where they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver did not comply with police as the vehicles speed increased and exceeded the posted speed limit.

The vehicle turned onto Old Highway 17 where it entered the ditch and came to rest. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was apprehended and arrested a short time later. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

As a result of further investigation, a 16 year-old male from Laird Township was charged with the following:

3 counts – fail to comply with sentence, contrary to section 137 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA)

2 counts – break and enter a place – commit indictable offence contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Flight from peace officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC,

Theft of motor vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the CC,

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Theft under $5000 of a motor vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,

Theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

The accused is to appear for bail hearing on September 6, 2019 at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.