Yes, summer is almost at its end and that means things are going to happen at Branch 249 in Wawa, and a lot of it is really exciting. So ALL members are requested to attend our first meeting on September 12th. And also this is a good time for anyone to get an application and become a Legion member. So come and join us.

This also means that preparations are going to be made for the upcoming Poppy Campaign. So get READY!

Now remember 75! Right now we have already had the 75th anniversaries of major events from the Canadian participation in WW2 like D Day, the fact that the Canadians liberated the most of Normandy on the first Day. The battle of the Falaise pocket.and the liberation of Paris. Yes, after 75 years we can be proud and REMEMBER those of OUR Veterans who did this and makes you feel to have those brave man and woman in your family and friends.

So until the end of WW2 we should take the opportunity to remember every major event they took part in within the Allied operations. And now is the time because we cannot wait for the 100th. so let us make 75 the BIG one. Like at his time our Veterans cleared all the French ports like Le Havre, Calais, Dieppe, Boulogne and destroyed the V1 launching sites. And they had Antwerp in their sights.

Did you know that these brave soldiers got paid $1.75 a DAY?? but a $0.75 raise was coming??

To all our Comrades sick at home. in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.