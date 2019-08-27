WIROWATZ, Donna Ann

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with her family by her side on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the age of 68 years. Beloved wife of Werner Wirowatz. Loving mother of Nicholas Wiwchairyk (Nicole) and Shirley Shantz (Mike). Daughter of the late John Lewis and Ethel May Donovan. Dear brother of Brian Donovan (Gisele), Darlene Nechelput (late Denis) and Barry Donovan (Judy).

“Donna, Thank you for saying “yes”. Love Werner”.

A special thank you to the culinary staff, custodians, doctors, laboratory services, nurses and recreational services past and present at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their 20 years of care. You all bestowed such comfort and overwhelming compassion to Donna and to her family.

A memorial mass was held at St. Monica’s Church on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating.

(Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home

God looked around His garden, and found an empty place

He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face

So He closed His arms around you and whispered “Come to Me”

You did not deserve what you went through, so He gave your rest

He knew you were in pain, He closed your weary eyes

And whispered “Peace be thine”

And when we saw you sleeping so peaceful and free from pain

We could not wish you back

You did not go alone, for part of us went with you

The day God called you home to His garden