Friday Morning News – August 23

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high. Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

Marine – Wind light becoming southeast 15 knots Saturday afternoon. Waves less than one half metre building to one half to one metre Saturday evening.

News Tidbits – Today is the start of the 37th Annual Salmon Derby. Anglers will begin fishing at 5 p.m. in Michipicoten Bay until 9:00 pm.

If fishing isn’t your thing, perhaps painting is? Join Don Charbonneau for a guided painting session inspired by the Group of Seven. All supplies included. Sign up at the Agawa Visitor Centre. Cost $20 per person.