Nipigon OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen vehicle

On Monday, August 19th, 2019, at approximately 9:45 pm officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were contacted by a member of the public advising someone had stolen their pickup truck from their driveway.

Officers conducted patrols locating the stolen vehicle approximately 5 minutes later in the Town of Nipigon.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however the vehicle failed to stop for police. In the interest of public safety, no pursuit was conducted after a description of the vehicle and driver were obtained.

Officers contained the area. The vehicle continued to drive past officers several times without stopping. Spike belt tire deflation devices were deployed causing two of the tires to lose air. The driver continued to operate the vehicle at a high rate of speed in the residential area.

The driver then rammed two police vehicles causing significant damage to the stolen vehicle and police cruisers. The vehicle entered a ditch and became stuck a short distance later. The driver fled the scene on foot. Police located and arrested the driver a short time later after receiving a tip from local residents who observed and advised police of the suspect’s location.

The driver of the stolen vehicle James Kenneth Rule, 22 years old of Thunder Bay, Ontario has been charged with the following offences:

Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle CC 334(a)

Flight from peace officer CC 320.17

Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle CC 320.13(1)

Mischief Over $5,000 CC 430(3) x2

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs CC 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC 320.14(1)(b)

Operation while prohibited CC 320.18

He has been remanded into custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Police wish to thank the concerned citizens who assisted by providing information during this incident.