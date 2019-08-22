James Bay OPP investigate collision that kills female youth and injures 3 others – UPDATE

Aug 22, 2019 @ 09:15 – On August 16, 2019, at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Kapuskasing Fire Department responded a single motor vehicle collision on Cargill Road in the Town of Kapuskasing. Three occupants, all youths, were injured and one 17-year-old died as a result of the collision.

As a result of police investigation, a 16-year-old youth from Kapuskasing has been charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation Causing Death contrary to section 320.13(3) of the Criminal Code (CC) and

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm (two counts) contrary to section 320.13(2) of the CC.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Two suffered non-life threatening injuries and have been released. A 17-year-old female from Kapuskasing, Ontario, has died and a 15-year-old male remains at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Two suffered non-life threatening injuries and have been released. Two remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An OPP Collison Reconstructionist (RECON) and OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with this ongoing investigation. Cargill Road was closed for approximately 13 hours and has now been reopened.

The OPP is reminding motorists to drive with caution and to wear seatbelts.