Household Hazardous Waste Day – September 14

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 2019
9:00 AM TO 1:00 PM
Delivery
- For your own protection, deliver the hazardous waste material labelled in the trunk of your car or box of your truck
- DO NOT mix materials.
- All materials must be clearly marked.
- If the container is damaged, package the container in a plastic bag in order not to spill it during the journey to the collection site.
- Wash your hands thoroughly after handling the chemicals.
Products
Automotive and Garage products
Antifreeze, Transmission fluid, batteries and battery acid, gasoline, diesel fuel kerosene, motor oil, auto waxes, automotive fluids.
Household Cleaning Products
Ammonia-based, chlorine bleach, disinfectants, drain de-cloggers (acids and bases), oven cleaners, window cleaners
Miscellaneous Products
Aerosols (empty containers as well), thinners and turpentine, dry cell batteries (disposable & rechargeable), propane cylinders, BBQ lighter fluids, fluorescent light tubes and bulbs (unbroken), photographic chemicals, pharmaceuticals (medicines & old prescriptions) and sharps (place in a rigid plastic container),nail polish & nail polish remover, thermometers, thermostats and switches, glues and adhesives, pool chemicals and bleach (DO NOT MIX. Keep separate from each other and from other chemicals)
Paints and paint-related materials– DO NOT mix latex with oil-base paints
Oil base and latex paint, furniture and paint strippers, driveway sealers and roof patch, brush cleaners, primers, stains, varnishes, wood preservative, linseed oil, wood stains, Varsol, solvents
Pesticides and garden products
Flea collars and sprays, mothballs, roach and ant poisons, arsenicals, fungicides, fertilizers, insecticides, weed killers (herbicide), (slugs & snail bait), rat and mouse poisons
Location
26 Magpie Road – Public Works Yard (Gate Entrance)
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL:
Cory Stainthorpe, Director of Infrastructure Services (705) 856-2244 ext. 251
NOT ACCEPTED
- NO commercial, industrial or institutional wastes will be accepted.
- Radioactive materials, explosives, fireworks, ammunition, biological wastes, PCB wastes, helium or Freon tanks or unknown waste.
- Old electronics and tires will not be accepted at this event.
