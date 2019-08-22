Goose Market well attended

Tuesday night’s Goose Market was well attended. By the time I arrived at 5:00 there were lots of cars parked in front of the market, and a number along the drill rig.

This market included: Algoma Highlands Blueberry Farm, All Washed Up Driftwood Creations, Blue Canoe Creations Judy Moore Catering, Magpie and Mudpuddles, Nature’s Gifts, Scentsy, The Olive Branch Floral Design, Tupperware (Julie Maki) and information booth from the MMCC.

Unfortunately for those who were stuck at work until 5 p.m. they were unable to get any of Judy’s delicious baking – she was sold out! Other vendors reported that they did very well.

The next market is scheduled for next Tuesday. Plan to be there early for the best selection of products.