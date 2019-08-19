Hwy 17 Closed (near Pearl, east of Thunder Bay)

Aug 19, 2019 @ 21:22 – On August 19, 2019 at approximately 6:05 pm officers from the Thunder Bay and Nipigon Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a multi vehicle collision on Highway 11/17, near Pearl, ON (East of Thunder Bay).

The Highway is expected to be closed for an undetermined period of time between Superior Shores and 5th Road (12 km East of the Flying J truck stop).

Fire Services, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Ministry of Transportation are on scene to assist.

The Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit is on scene to conduct their investigation. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.