The draft Ice Rental Policy was introduced at the Municipal Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 13th.
The draft is being shared with all arena ice users and residents to request input by Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Pleae, go to Https://wawa.cc/draft-ice-user-policy to view this draft version of the policy.
Comments and questions can be sent to:
Mr. Brian Lachine, Acting-Director
705-856-2244 extension 247
On behalf of Municipal Council, we look forward to your suggestions and input.
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Draft Ice Rental Police is up for public commenting - August 14, 2019
- Wednesday Morning News – August 14 - August 14, 2019
- Council Meeting – August 13 - August 13, 2019