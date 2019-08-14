Draft Ice Rental Police is up for public commenting

The draft Ice Rental Policy was introduced at the Municipal Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 13th.

The draft is being shared with all arena ice users and residents to request input by Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Pleae, go to Https://wawa.cc/draft-ice-user-policy to view this draft version of the policy.

Comments and questions can be sent to:

Mr. Brian Lachine, Acting-Director

[email protected]

705-856-2244 extension 247

On behalf of Municipal Council, we look forward to your suggestions and input.