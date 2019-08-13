Corporate Planning Meeting – August 13

There is a Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting tonight, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
2.1 Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
5.1 Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, July 9, 2019
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- 7.1 Draft Policy for Docking, Mooring, Launching and Boating on Wawa Lake Beachfront Properties
- 7.2 Draft Revised Policy for Arena Ice Rentals
- 7.3 CAO 2019-03: National Car Rental Agreement
- 7.4 BL 2019-04: Report for the Month of July 2019
- 7.5 CS 2019-12: Report for the Month of July 2019 and Pavement Preservation Project
- 7.6 CS 2019-13: Curb Stop (Upgrades to Water Services)
- 7.7 CS 2019-14: Refuse Collection
- 7.8 CG 2019-02: Asset Management – Public Sector Digest Proposal
- 7.9 Letter – Cemetery Road Repair
- 7.10 Endorse Drinking Water Quality Management System
- 7.11 Letter – Toni Rutland – Garbage on Long Beach Road
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
9.1 Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 3, 2019
MEETING CLOSE
10.1 Close of Meeting
