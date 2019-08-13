Breaking News

Corporate Planning Meeting – August 13

Post Views: 39

There is a Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting tonight, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

2.1 Approval of Agenda

  1. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  2. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

5.1 Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, July 9, 2019

  1. OLD BUSINESS
  2. NEW BUSINESS
    1. 7.1  Draft Policy for Docking, Mooring, Launching and Boating on Wawa Lake Beachfront Properties
    2. 7.2  Draft Revised Policy for Arena Ice Rentals
    3. 7.3  CAO 2019-03: National Car Rental Agreement
    4. 7.4  BL 2019-04: Report for the Month of July 2019
    5. 7.5  CS 2019-12: Report for the Month of July 2019 and Pavement Preservation Project
    6. 7.6  CS 2019-13: Curb Stop (Upgrades to Water Services)
    7. 7.7  CS 2019-14: Refuse Collection
    8. 7.8  CG 2019-02: Asset Management – Public Sector Digest Proposal
    9. 7.9  Letter – Cemetery Road Repair
    10. 7.10  Endorse Drinking Water Quality Management System
    11. 7.11  Letter – Toni Rutland – Garbage on Long Beach Road
  3. IN-CAMERA SESSION
  4. NEXT MEETING DATE

9.1 Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 3, 2019

MEETING CLOSE

10.1 Close of Meeting

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*