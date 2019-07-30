On July 24, 2019, at approximately 1:25 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stabbing incident on Highway 11, between Iroquois Falls and Cochrane, Ontario.
Investigation revealed the driver of a tractor-trailer was stabbed by the passenger while driving. The driver was transported to hospital by the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) where he was treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger was immediately arrested.
As a result of the investigation, Ahmed MAHMOOD, age 51, of Laval, Québec, was charged with:
- Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC); and
- Uttering Threats – Cause Death, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) (CC)
The accused has been released on a Recognizance of Bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on August 27, 2019.
Ontario Provincial Police
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- Tractor Trailer Driver stabbed by Passenger - July 30, 2019
- Additional Charges Laid in UHaul crashing into Cochrane OPP Detachment - July 26, 2019
- OPP Issue Public Safety Warning – Suspects Involved in British Columbia Homicide - July 24, 2019