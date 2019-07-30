Tractor Trailer Driver stabbed by Passenger

On July 24, 2019, at approximately 1:25 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stabbing incident on Highway 11, between Iroquois Falls and Cochrane, Ontario.

Investigation revealed the driver of a tractor-trailer was stabbed by the passenger while driving. The driver was transported to hospital by the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) where he was treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger was immediately arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Ahmed MAHMOOD, age 51, of Laval, Québec, was charged with:

Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Uttering Threats – Cause Death, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) (CC)

The accused has been released on a Recognizance of Bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on August 27, 2019.