Federal Government announces $16M in funding for Tenaris Algoma Tubes in SSM

Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction announced a $16 million contribution to Tenaris Algoma Tubes through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

The Federal Government funding contribution announced today is part of a $36 million total investment. The federal investment of $16 million will help maintain hundreds of important jobs and create up to 90 new jobs.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates how our government is continuing to make the steel industry a priority in Canada. Since being elected, I’ve fought tooth and nail for our local steel industry. And I will continue to do so.” – Terry Sheehan, M.P.