Create a Logo & Market your Thoughts

Earlier this spring, the Superior East CFDC in partnership with the Head Start in Business Initiative delivered two youth entrepreneurship programs called “Create a Logo” and “Market Your Thoughts”.

The programs are designed for students in grades 3 to 8 to help promote entrepreneurship. The Create a Logo program asks students in grades 3 to 6 to design a logo for a business. For Market Your Thoughts, the grade 7 & 8 students are asked to write an essay on a business they would like to establish. All schools within the region were invited to participate. The entries are judged by local individuals to determine the winners. The winners were then forwarded to the Northern Regional level for a chance to win $100.