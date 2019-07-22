Bunco Returns to the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre

The fifth annual Bunco Night fundraiser for the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre will be held on Friday, August 16th at 7:00 p.m. Ladies of all ages are welcome to come and play. There will be a door prize, game prizes, dessert and a raffle. Tickets are only $ 5.00.
Come out and enjoy a fun social evening with friends!
