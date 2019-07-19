Ontario Government announces $6 million investment to repair Tilden Lake Dam

The Ontario government is protecting the people of Northern Ontario by investing in critical infrastructure to improve public safety.

Today John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, was joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing, to announce a $6 million investment to replace the Tilden Lake Dam.

“The safety of the public and the protection of our communities is our number one priority,” said Minister Yakabuski. “We are taking immediate action to address ageing waterway infrastructure, allowing the province to maintain safe water levels to lower risks to Ontarians, their property, and the natural environment.”

Tilden Lake Dam, built in 1961, is a ministry-owned and operated dam in the area of North Bay, which maintains water levels in Tilden Lake.

The Tilden Lake Dam revitalization project, estimated at over $6 million, will see the construction of a new concrete dam that will help ensure the proper functioning of the infrastructure.

“This investment is an example of how we are putting people first by taking care of ageing infrastructure and protecting what matters most,” said Minister Fedeli. “We’re investing in infrastructure that has real benefits for the people of Northern Ontario.”