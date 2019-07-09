Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – July 9

Post Views: 96

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 except 19 near Lake Superior. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13.

News Tidbits – Did you know that according to Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation, there were 152 drivers 100 or older in the province in 2017.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*