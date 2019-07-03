Manitoulin OPP investigate Fatal Dirt Bike Collision

On Saturday, June, 29, 2019, at approximately 2:52 p.m., members from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single dirt bike collision near Fox Lake Road, Whitefish Falls, Ontario.
The operator of the dirt bike, who was located deceased, has been identified as 21-year-old, Tristin STRUB, from Fergus, Ontario.
OPP Technical Collision Investigators are continuing their investigation.
