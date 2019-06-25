Breaking News

Highway 590 CLOSED – washout

Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising that Highway 590 is closed between Boreal Road and Adrian Lake Road due to a washout.

An update will be provided as it becomes available.

