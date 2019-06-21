Sault College Celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Today, the Sault College community joined together in honour and in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. This annual College event saw the group come together and celebrate with a flag raising ceremony and inspirational speeches.

Today’s event is a part of wider celebrations going on across Canada recognizing and celebrating the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples of Canada. The day was first celebrated in 1996, after it was proclaimed that year by then Governor General of Canada Roméo LeBlanc. This day was selected for many reasons, including its cultural significance as the Summer solstice and it is a day on which many Indigenous groups traditionally celebrate their heritage.

Sault College is proud to foster and encourage an understanding and appreciation of the histories, culture and traditions of Indigenous peoples. The College’s commitment to advancing Indigenous education is prevalent and ongoing. In recognition of this, Sault College was honoured by Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) as the Gold recipient of the Indigenous Education Excellence Award in 2017. The College continues its important work in this area and remains committed to moving forward in a spirit of trust, collaboration and reconciliation.

“I am humbled to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding contributions and cultures of Canada’s Indigenous peoples particularly today on National Indigenous Peoples Day,” said Dr. Ron Common, President Sault College. “Our College is strongly committed to creating an environment that encourages openness and inclusivity. Today and every day we will reflect on the contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples of Canada, and remain committed to reinforcing a culture of inclusion, acceptance and understanding,” he added.