Do you like poutine?

There are only a few dishes that are uniquely Canadian and poutine has become this country’s unofficial comfort food and this Canada Day weekend the people of Sault Ste. Marie will be able to experience the best this country has to offer at Ermatinger-Clergue National Historic Site.

Poutine is more than just French fries and cheese curds covered in gravy. True Poutiners have taken the basic recipe and have added their own unique variations that just can’t be found in any restaurant.

Poutine Feast offers over 50 different versions and caters to everyone from vegans to meat lovers with their unique toppings which include fresh vegetables, slow roasted pork and even lobster just to name a few. There are even a number of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available.

Poutine Feast also offers a number of other foods including ice cream, doughnuts and fresh lemonade.

There’s also a great vibe at Poutine Feast with music, games for the kids and even a chance for people to be a judge at the poutine contest on the final afternoon to see which Poutiner wins the coveted silver fork.

Saturday will feature the Celebrity Poutine Challenge where local celebrities will compete in the ultimate poutine eating challenge.

Sault Ste. Marie’s Poutine Feast at Ermatinger-Clergue National Historic Site:

Friday, June 28 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, July 1 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Admission is always free!

For more information about Poutine Feast visit the website, on Facebook at @PoutineFeast or on Twitter at @PoutineFeastOnt.