Northeast Forest Fire Update – June 12

There were no new fires in the Northeast Region by the mid-afternoon of June 12.

At the time of this update, there were three active fires in the Northeast region, one of which was not under control and two fires that were under control.

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region with the exception of a moderate hazard in the eastern portion of the Haliburton sector.

Timmins 2 near Gogama

Timmins 2, near Gogama, has and continues to receive significant rainfall. The fire is 5,622 hectares in size and its status is not under control. Helped by minimal fire behaviour, a total of 20 crews are working to consolidate hose lines. More rain is forecasted later in the week.

An incident management team is assigned to the fire and suppression activity continues. A basecamp is being established in Gogama to house staff on site. For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map.

Travel restrictions in parts of Timmins district due to forest fire

Pursuant to the Emergency Area Order signed June 11, 2019, an Implementation Order has been issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry prohibiting access and travel in portions of Timmins District where there are public safety hazards as a result of fire activity from Timmins #002.

The Order restricts travel, access and use in an identified area (see attached map below) and may be modified regularly to reflect changing fire conditions.

This measure has been put in place to ensure public safety while allowing fire personnel to safely and effectively suppress the fires in the identified area.

All travel and use of Jack Road from the intersection of Jack Road and Highway 144, westerly to the Ontario Power Generation Mesomekenda Lake Dam, at Mesomekenda Lake is prohibited.

All travel and use of Gogama Unit Road from the intersection of Highway 144 and the Gogama Unit Road, northerly to the north end of Carter Township (UTM 17N 440574 5299137) is prohibited.

All use and occupation of Crown Land or within 500 metres of the described closed roads within this area is prohibited. If a member of the public believes that access within the restricted travel area is necessary for non-recreational purposes, please call 705-235-1334 to request a travel authorization permit. MNRF will review the request for access based on the rationale provided, local fire activity, and the potential fire risk.

Please visit ontario.ca/forestfire to view the current access restrictions and fire activity as this site is being updated regularly.

See the restricted travel and access areas on this PDF map (Note: this map gets updated regularly).