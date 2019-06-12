Breaking News

OPP investigate Fatal Collision in Cochrane

On June 12, 2019, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Cochrane Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 11 in the Town of Cochrane, Ontario.

 

Kelsey STRANG, 16-years-old, from Pikangikum First Nation, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

The OPP Provincial Liaison Team (PLT), the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team, OPP Collison Reconstructionist (RECON), and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with this ongoing investigation.

 

Highway 11 at the scene was closed for several hours and has now been reopened.

