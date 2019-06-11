Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation’s Special Anniversary

These wine goblets, created by Cindy Jozin, will be available for sale at the Wine Tasting Event.

 

On Saturday, June 22 the LDHC Foundation will host its annual Wine Tasting Event. This year marks the 10thAnniversary for the Foundation and there is so much to celebrate.

Cindy Jozin of Green Cabin Pottery has crafted beautiful wine goblets to help celebrate this special occasion. Each goblet is unique in its shape and colouring. Thank you Cindy for generously donating your time and expertise!

For the past decade, the Foundation has been raising funds for our local hospital. Over $400,000 in health care enhancements have been funded by many “Generous Hearts”.  These donations support the Lady Dunn Health Centre in achieving its vision of “Excellent care for all, every day.”

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
