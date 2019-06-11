The LDHC Foundation’s Special Anniversary

On Saturday, June 22 the LDHC Foundation will host its annual Wine Tasting Event. This year marks the 10thAnniversary for the Foundation and there is so much to celebrate.

Cindy Jozin of Green Cabin Pottery has crafted beautiful wine goblets to help celebrate this special occasion. Each goblet is unique in its shape and colouring. Thank you Cindy for generously donating your time and expertise!

For the past decade, the Foundation has been raising funds for our local hospital. Over $400,000 in health care enhancements have been funded by many “Generous Hearts”. These donations support the Lady Dunn Health Centre in achieving its vision of “Excellent care for all, every day.”

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.