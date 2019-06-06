Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath statement on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

“Today, as we mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, we pay tribute to the nearly 21,000 Canadians who took part in the Normandy landings to free Europe from the Nazi regime.

We remember the courage of the Canadian soldiers and service people who fought tirelessly in the name of freedom, and we honour the legacies of those whose lives were cut tragically short.

On behalf of Ontario’s New Democrats, I wish to express the highest gratitude to all of Ontario and Canada’s veterans, whose bravery and valour must never be forgotten.”