The LDHC Foundation Thanks the Direct Sales Fundraising Group

The Direct Sales Ladies make a donation to the LDHC Foundation.

Recently a novel fundraising activity took place in the community. Thea Desgagne led a group on social media and encouraged participants to share some of their commissions with the hospital foundation.

The event took place April 25thto the 28thon Facebook. Ten ladies from different direct sales companies came together to showcase the products that they have to offer and agreed to donate a percentage of their commissions ranging from 15% to 100% towards the Foundation. The end result was $614.65. The people who participated were the following: Thea Desgagne – Chalk Couture; Diedre Dupuis – Scentsy; Anna-Liisa Klockars – Rodan & Fields; Jamie Brett – Discovery Toys; Laura Mitchell – Usbourne Books; Elizabeth Campbell – Thirty One Gifts; Stephanie Scheuermann – Epicure; Melissa Levesque – Stella & Dot; Raeanne Proulx – Mary Kay and Pauline Dawson – Younique. The LDHC Foundation extends a heartfelt thank you to this group for supporting local health care enhancements. Thank you ladies, your donation is much appreciated by all!

 

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
