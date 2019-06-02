NDP MPP Jill Andrew Statement on World Eating Disorders Action Day

Jill Andrew, MPP for Toronto-St. Paul’s and Ontario NDP Culture critic, released the following statement on World Eating Disorders Action Day:

“World Eating Disorders Action Day is an opportunity for us to reflect on what we can do to help the millions of people suffering from eating disorders and eating problems. Almost half of the one million Canadians affected by eating disorders and eating problems live in Ontario. And too many people are struggling without the support they need as eating disorders and eating problems continue to claim the lives of 1,000 to 1,500 Canadians every year.

The provincial government has an opportunity to change that. It can start by passing my private member’s bill to recognize the first week of February as Eating Disorders Awareness Week in Ontario without delay. But our efforts must not end there.

We must continue to educate Ontarians about eating disorders and eating problems, which affect people of every race, gender, sexual orientation, body weight, ability and class. And we must provide more resources and more services, because early intervention helps save lives.

I invite Ontarians to join me in recognizing World Eating Disorders Action Day and to #ShowUsYourPurple because #EatingDisordersCantAffordToWait.”