Ontario must provide whatever help Pikangikum needs: Horwath

Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called on Premier Doug Ford today to commit to providing whatever help Pikangikum First Nation needs after it declared a state of emergency.

The state of emergency was declared as growing forest fires seriously threaten the fly-in community of around 4,000 people.

“Yesterday, I spoke with Chief Amanda Sainnawap about the need for more planes to get people out of the community,” said Horwath. “The Chief expressed her concern that smoke from the approaching fires may soon hinder the visibility of aircraft to land.

“This is clearly a time where every bit of help matters.”

The evacuation of community members most vulnerable to the heavy smoke has already begun. Around 300 people will be received by the City of Thunder Bay in the coming hours and days.

“We must do everything in our power to protect the people of Pikangikum,” said Horwath. “I am urging this government to commit today to ensure that Ontario unconditionally provides whatever help they need.”