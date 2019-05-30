Breaking News

Ontario must provide whatever help Pikangikum needs: Horwath

Post Views: 77

Pikangikum evacuation

This morning NDP Leader Andrea Horwath questioned the government on what help was being provided to Pikangikum. We were told "all assets with respect to aircraft have been mobilized to evacuate the community." Chief Sainnawap has updated our office to let us know that the planes that are coming will pick up 269 people. Pikangikum has over 2300 people who need to be evacuated as soon as possible as the fire is moving. All levels of government need to mobilize and support Pikangikum's safe evacuation.

Sol Mamakwa MPP for Kiiwetinoong 发布于 2019年5月30日周四

 

 

 

posted to Facebook at 12:16 a.m., May 30, 2019. From the Northwest Forest Fire Update today – Red 14 is located near the eastern boundary of Pikangikum First Nation, approximately 2.5 kilometres east of the community’s airport. The fire is now at 3,320 hectares. Two CL-415 air tankers and up to 12 FireRanger crews focused their efforts on the fire’s western edge today with the aim of preventing it from advancing westward. The fire is not under control.

Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called on Premier Doug Ford today to commit to providing whatever help Pikangikum First Nation needs after it declared a state of emergency.

 

 

The state of emergency was declared as growing forest fires seriously threaten the fly-in community of around 4,000 people.

 

“Yesterday, I spoke with Chief Amanda Sainnawap about the need for more planes to get people out of the community,” said Horwath. “The Chief expressed her concern that smoke from the approaching fires may soon hinder the visibility of aircraft to land.

 

“This is clearly a time where every bit of help matters.”

 

The evacuation of community members most vulnerable to the heavy smoke has already begun. Around 300 people will be received by the City of Thunder Bay in the coming hours and days.

 

“We must do everything in our power to protect the people of Pikangikum,” said Horwath. “I am urging this government to commit today to ensure that Ontario unconditionally provides whatever help they need.”

Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath, MPP Hamilton Centre. She is the leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party in Canada.
Andrea Horwath

Latest posts by Andrea Horwath (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*