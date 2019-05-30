GoFundMe Launched for White River’s Rice Family

A White River man was involved in a workplace incident and a GoFundMe has been launched in order to help him and his family.

Brandi Greenwood launched the campaign: “As most of you know Lee Rice was involved in a workplace accident and was rushed to the Sudbury hospital for emergency medical care. He has a very long road to recovery ahead of him and I have started this page to help this wonderful family with any expenses that they may incur. Every little bit helps so please give whatever you can to help them get through this very tough time.”

