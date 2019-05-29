Wednesday Morning News – May 29

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 17 except 11 near Lake Superior. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits – Safe Kids Day has announced that this year’s theme is “Fall Proof Your Home”. Safe Kids Day is Saturday, June 8th at the MMCC and will feature a BBQ, Bike Rodeo, games and activities that promote safety! Volunteers are appreciated, please contact Robin at 705-542-1782.

A HUGE congratulations to Home Hardware in Thessalon! They announced on May 13th that they will no longer be providing plastic bags with purchase. They ask that their clients check their mailbox for a complimentary shopping bag. “Let’s all do your part in protecting the environment”. I remember when Karin Grundt made beautiful shopping bags and gave them to the Council of the Day’ to help promote using recycleable bags, and her dismay to find them in the United Church Sale – I guess the bright spot is that at least they were recycled.

In a world that is slowly beginning to see ethics in business – ethical investing, social responsibility – it was disturbing to read that Facebook has refused to remove false content during the upcoming Canadian election, saying it’s not their role to decide where the “line” is. Facebook has been removing fake accounts – but will not remove false content from real users.