Temiskaming OPP Charge two after Sudden Death

On November 30, 2018, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Temiskaming Detachment were called to investigate a sudden death on Empire Street in Latchford, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, two people have been arrested and charged.

On May 7, 2019, Andrew LEVERE, 30-years-old, from Timmins, Ontario, was arrested and charged with Trafficking a Schedule I Substance – Opioid, contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA).

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Haileybury on June 4, 2019.

On May 27, 2019, Daijen DRESSER, 21-years-old, from Timmins, Ontario, was arrested and charged with: Manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code (CC); Death by Criminal Negligence, contrary to section 220(b) of the CC; Escape Lawful Custody, contrary to section 145(1)(a) of the CC; and Trafficking a Schedule I Substance – Opioid, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA.

The accused is being held in custody pending bail and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Haileybury on May 29, 2019.

The investigation remains ongoing with members of the Temiskaming Crime Unit and the North East Region Crime Team under the direction of Detective Inspector Laura Houliston of the Criminal Investigation Branch of the OPP.

Quotes

“The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to supporting safe, healthy communities for all Ontarians. Trafficking in opioids is a serious offence. Dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and/or death. The OPP will continue to investigate opioid related deaths and is focused on apprehending those responsible.” Detective Inspector Laura Houliston, OPP Criminal Investigations Branch

“Opioids such as fentanyl are odorless and can be mixed with any drug; even a small amount can be lethal, putting the public and the police at risk. The Temiskaming OPP is continuing to work with community partners to strategically and collaboratively address the opioid crisis at the local and provincial levels.”, Inspector Joel Breault, Detachment Commander, Temiskaming OPP

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400. You may also call the OPP toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online atwww.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.