Tuesday Morning News – May 21

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
Night – Partly cloudy. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits – If you are headed to the Soo watch for the brightly coloured pianos. They were painted by SSM elementary school students with Future SSM.

