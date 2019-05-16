Temiskaming OPP investigate found human remains – two men arrested

On May 14, 2019, members of the Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit arrested two people in relation to an on-going investigation involving found human remains.

On April 15, 2019, Temiskaming OPP were notified of found human remains in Coleman Township, South East of the Town of Cobalt, Ontario. A post mortem was later conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) in Ottawa, Ontario. The human remains were identified as those of Nicholas RIVARD, 21-years-old, of Haileybury, Ontario.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Temiskaming OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant Kurtis Fredericks, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Donald Allan ASH, 50 years of age, from Cobalt, Ontario, was charged with:

Manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Indignity to Dead Body, contrary to section 182(b) of the CC,

Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, contrary to section 220(b) of the CC,

Trafficking Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid, contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Donald Kenneth ASH, 28 years of age, from Cobalt, Ontario, was charged with:

Manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Indignity to Dead Body, contrary to section 182(b) of the CC,

Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, contrary to section 220(b) of the CC,

Trafficking Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA and

Fail to Comply with Probation (two counts), contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

Both accused persons are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Haileybury, on May 15, 2019.