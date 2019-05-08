Winter won’t Quit – Rain and snow tonight through Thursday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Rain and snow tonight through Thursday.

A developing low pressure system will track over Northeastern Ontario on Thursday. Rain or snow ahead of this system will begin tonight and continue Thursday before tapering to scattered showers Friday.

Total precipitation amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected however with temperatures remaining just above the freezing mark, many areas will also mix with snow. As a result, rainfall amounts in these areas will be reduced with snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm possible. The locations which are likely to receive mostly rain are from near Wawa to New Liskeard and south.

The ground, still partially frozen, has limited ability to absorb rainfall. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Rainfall warnings may be required.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local conservation authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District Office.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

North Bay – Powassan – Mattawa

West Nipissing – French River

Rain, heavy at times is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

Significant rainfall expected tonight through Thursday.

Rain will begin tonight into early Thursday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible with the heaviest rain falling Thursday during the day. The ground in some locations is already near saturation or remains partially frozen and as a result has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

This rainfall is due to a low pressure system which will track over Northeastern Ontario on Thursday. Rain will taper to scattered showers on Friday.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.