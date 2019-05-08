Breaking News

Marathon OPP Arrest Male for Public Intoxication then Posession of Metamphetamine

On Monday April 29, 2019 approximately 06:00pm officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment were dispatched to an intoxicated male that was sleeping near the railway tracks to the rear of 1 Ontario Street in Marathon.

Police attended the area and located the male and had to wake him up. He was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in a public place. While doing a search of the male, police discovered a small baggie in his pocket containing several pills believed to be methamphetamine.

The 34 year old male, Derek CAMPBELL, of Marathon, ON was charged with Possession of a substance included in Schedule 1 to wit a methamphetamine, CDSA 4(1)

He was later released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of 20 June, 2019 in Marathon.

