Statement from Horwath and Mamakwa on tragic fire in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa released the following statement to express their deepest condolences after a tragic fire in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation claimed multiple lives:

“Today we join with the people of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation who are grieving the tragic deaths of community members and loved ones in an early morning house fire.

Our thoughts and our hearts are with the surviving family members, their friends, and the community during this difficult time.

We express our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic loss. We hope they find solace and strength in community, and feel an outpouring of love from across the province as they grieve together.”