SE OPP Chapleau – Charge Male with Racing on Highway 101

On April 29, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a motor vehicle travelling at more than 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Caouette Township, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Alain LORANGER, a 36-year-old male, from Sudbury, Ontario, was charged with the following:

  • Race a motor vehicle – Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

 

The driver was issued a seven day roadside suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 5, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provides policing services to Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne and Dubreuiville.
