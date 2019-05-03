SE OPP Chapleau – Charge Male with Racing on Highway 101

On April 29, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a motor vehicle travelling at more than 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Caouette Township, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Alain LORANGER, a 36-year-old male, from Sudbury, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Race a motor vehicle – Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The driver was issued a seven day roadside suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 5, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.