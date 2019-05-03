Ford’s cancellation of 50 million trees program hurts northern businesses

Doug Ford’s decision to cancel the 50 million trees program is hurting northern businesses and tree growers, and wasting millions of tree seedlings that could have grown Ontario’s forests, said NDP MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell (Thunder Bay – Atikokan) during question period Thursday.

“The Ford government is hurting businesses in northern Ontario that depended on the 50 million trees program cancelled this April,” said Monteith-Farrell, the NDP’s Forestry critic.

“The owner of Millson Forestry Service in Timmins, Jenny Millson, wrote to us to say that the program’s cancellation has hurt her business. It has caused her to lose orders for hundreds of thousands of trees.

“She has talked to some of the other growers and they’re all in the same boat. Millions of trees will likely be dumped, and businesses will lose significant revenue. Not to mention the lost opportunity to grow our forests.

“Why is Doug Ford throwing Jenny, and other business owners like her, into chaos?”

Monteith-Farrell called on Doug Ford to reverse his government’s harmful decision and stop hurting small businesses like Jenny Millson’s.