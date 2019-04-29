Local artist Bonnie Ivey presents paintings at ÉSC Trillium

During Holy Week, Chapleau artist Bonnie Ivey presented her art collection “Encounters with Christ” at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau). This series of watercolor paintings represents the life of Jesus Christ inspired by the Bible. The students had the opportunity to meet Ms. Ivey and ask her questions. Students and staff got to appreciate the talent of this local artist while also preparing their hearts for Easter.
This Media Release
