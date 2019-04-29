Breaking News

Local artist Bonnie Ivey presents paintings at ÉSC Trillium

Post Views: 28

During Holy Week, Chapleau artist Bonnie Ivey presented her art collection “Encounters with Christ” at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau). This series of watercolor paintings represents the life of Jesus Christ inspired by the Bible. The students had the opportunity to meet Ms. Ivey and ask her questions. Students and staff got to appreciate the talent of this local artist while also preparing their hearts for Easter.

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*